X

Georgia man sentenced for misusing Iowa workers information

Georgia News | Updated 54 minutes ago
A 33-year-old Georgia man has been sentenced for using information from dozens of University of Iowa employees to obtain federal tax refunds

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to two years in prison for a money laundering scheme that used fraudulently obtained information from dozens of University of Iowa employees.

Edoghogho Collins Oloton, age 33, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, was sentenced Friday in federal court for conspiracy to commit money laundering, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. He will have to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.

Oloton worked with others to launder dozens of money orders bought with the fraudulent tax refunds. The scheme garnered more than $60,000 from the tax refunds of Iowa employees prosecutors said.

About $1.4 million in fraudulently obtained funds passed through bank accounts associated with the scheme between February and April of 2015. Oloton used some of the funds to buy a 2014 Mercedes Benz, E-class, convertible.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.