Georgia man on the run 3 years arrested in Alabama

Authorities said Maurice Nesbitt was free on bond during his 2017 trial for the 2014 killing of Rashawn Jackson and cut off his electronic monitoring anklet and fled, Al.com reported. His case was featured last week on America's Most Wanted.

Marshals acting on an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers set up surveillance before 7 a.m. Monday along a block of a Birmingham street where Nesbitt was reported to be staying, Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Cliff LaBarge told the website. The team encountered a man who looked like Nesbitt inside a nearby home and he acknowledged he was Nesbitt and was taken into custody, LaBarge said.