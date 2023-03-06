BreakingNews
Second sports betting bill fails in Georgia Senate
Georgia man, missing 11 days, found dead in Baton Rouge

16 minutes ago
A Georgia man who disappeared during a Louisiana business trip on Feb. 23 has been found dead in Baton Rouge

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Georgia man who disappeared during a Louisiana business trip on Feb. 23 was found dead Monday Baton Rouge.

Police said an investigation was underway into the death of Nathan Millard, 42, of Covington. Police were awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

News outlets in Louisiana and Georgia said Millard was last seen at a Baton Rouge pub after attending a college basketball game with a client. His body was found about three miles away from the downtown pub.

The Advocate reported that he had a 7-year-old daughter with his wife, Amber, two teenage boys from a previous marriage and two teenage stepsons.

