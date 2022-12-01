Georgia man gets prison for letter threatening president

Travis Ball, of Barnesville, was ordered Wednesday to spend two years and nine months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and also to pay a $7,500 fine, the office of U.S. Attorney Peter Leary said in a news release. Ball, 56, had previously pleaded guilty to making threats against the president.

Ball sent letters using someone else's name to a variety of local and county government offices and officials, including judges and law enforcement officers, in March 2021. The FBI began investigating and Ball was identified as a suspect after a threat letter signed with the same name and containing a white powdery substance was received at the federal courthouse in Macon, prosecutors said.