Georgia man gets more than 6 years for possessing child porn

Justin Bryan, 34, of Hephzibah, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and was sentenced Wednesday to serve six years and eight months in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release, according to online court records. The judge also ordered Bryan to pay $18,000 in restitution to victims and to register as a sex offender when he gets out of prison.

“This sentence demonstrates the determination of the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office to find those who prey on children in our communities and bring them to justice,” said Philip Wislar, acting head of the FBI office in Atlanta. “Our message to these predators is you cannot hide behind the ‘anonymity’ of the internet.”