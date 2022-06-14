Georgia man gets 2-year sentence in counterfeit check scheme

The scheme that ran from October 2018 through February 2021 cheated banks in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Maine out of a total of nearly $500,000, according to a statement from Zachary Cunha, the U.S. attorney for Rhode Island.

Jalen Ronald Stanford, 28, of Riverdale, Georgia, pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to commit bank fraud. He is one of four Georgia residents who have pleaded guilty, prosecutors said.