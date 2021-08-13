Georgia man charged with murder of 2 found shot in lake

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff announced Friday that 39-year-old Joshua Nutt of LaGrange was arrested Thursday. He's charged with two counts of murder, two counts of robbery and one count of possessing a gun while committing a felony.

Marcus Caswell, a 46-year-old Newnan man, was found afloat in West Point Lake on Monday with a single gunshot wound in his head. Tuesday, the body of 31-year-old Travis Lodato was found killed the same way in the lake.