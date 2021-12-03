Georgia man charged after woman beaten to death with hammer

Cory James Slaughter, 29, of Mableton, was being held in the Barstow County Jail. His bond was set at $17,500, and jail records did not list an attorney for him.

Slaughter was arrested Thursday after officers responded to a domestic violence call and found the woman's body in a home in Acworth, news outlets reported. Witnesses said Slaughter left on foot. Deputies used a drone to find him hiding in some woods near the home.