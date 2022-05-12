Georgia man challenges eligibility of 13,600 voters

Frank Schneider filed the challenge on Tuesday with the Forsyth County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, which will consider it during their regularly scheduled Thursday evening meeting, news outlets reported.

Schneider said in an email to Mandi Smith, director of the county’s voter registration and elections department, that he compared Forsyth County's voter rolls with the U.S. Postal Service's National Change of Address database and found that 13,609 have an address that's different than the one listed on their voter registration.