Georgia man back at school seeking new career at age 77

Shane Herring, a commercial truck driving instructor at Southern Regional, said many companies are looking to hire new drivers. He said that demand has more students signing up to earn their licenses.

“We are kind of booked up through May," Herring said. “There is a big need for drivers, so we have a lot of students.”

Nichols may be the oldest student in his class. But he said he doesn't see his age as a limiting factor.

"I know I’m old," he said, "but I’m still good.”