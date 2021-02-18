Georgia man arrested in connection with Capitol riot

Nalley is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

The indictment against him says he and Calhoun “forcibly entered and remained in the Capitol to stop, delay and hinder Congress's certification of the Electoral College vote.” It says they “entered and remained in the Capitol complex where the Vice President and Vice President-elect were temporarily visiting, without lawful authority to do so" and that those actions “did in fact impede and disrupt” government business and official functions.

Nalley is the latest in a string of Georgians to be arrested among more than 200 people charged so far in the siege on the Capitol led by supporters of President Donald Trump, where five were killed including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered that a Georgia woman and her son who lives in Tennessee remain jailed pending trial on charges related to the riot.