Georgia man arrested after trying to use stun gun on officer

Valdosta police arrested Adam Nolff before dawn Tuesday after a woman reported that Nolff was trying to set her vehicle on fire. When an officer arrived, police say he saw Nolff assaulting the woman. When the officer tried to stop Nolff, police say the man unsuccessfully tried to grab the officer's gun, and then grabbed his electrical stun gun and tried to use it to shock the officer. Police say the officer held onto Nolff, even as Nolff punched him in the head, until other officers arrived and arrested him.

The woman later told other officers that Nolff had grabbed her around the neck, dragged her through the house, and choked her.