Georgia man arraigned on charges of threatening FBI Director Christopher Wray, authorities say

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man was arraigned Thursday on federal charges of threatening to kill the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

John Donovan Woodbury, 34, of the Atlanta area suburb of Roswell, was arraigned in federal court in Atlanta, U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan announced. Woodbury was indicted by a grand jury on charges that he threatened to “assault, kidnap and murder” FBI Director Christopher Wray, court documents state.

The threats were made last month on the internet message board 4chan, authorities said, adding Woodbury posted Wray’s purported home address online and wrote about making the FBI director's family “fear stepping one foot outside” the home.