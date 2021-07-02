Georgia man admits selling heroin that killed woman

Shane Terhune, 41, pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of distributing heroin and acknowledged that the drug he sold caused the woman's overdose death in July 2018, according to a news release from federal prosecutors.

“Terhune’s act of trafficking narcotics tragically ended the life of a young woman,” Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine said in the release. “Opioid overdoses will be investigated as a federal priority and those who sell this poison will be held accountable for the death and serious injury that it causes.”