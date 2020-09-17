Georgia man admits killing soldier's wife at Fort Stewart

Stafon Jamar Davis, 28, of Savannah, pleaded guilty to premeditated murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the July 9, 2018, shooting of Abree Boykin, 24, who lived in post housing at Fort Stewart, U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine said in a news release.

“Stafon Davis’ admission of guilt in the cold-blooded murder of Abree Boykin will help bring some degree of closure in this horrific crime against the spouse of a deployed American soldier,” Christine said. “Our law enforcement agencies and prosecutors have performed outstanding work in bringing this killer to justice.”