Georgia man accused of White House attack plot gets 15 years

Hasher Jallal Taheb had pleaded guilty in April to attempted destruction of government property by fire or explosive. His prison sentence is to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Taheb had made clear that his “goal in acquiring numerous weapons and explosives to attack the White House was to ‘do as much damage as possible,’ to become a ‘martyr,’ to fight to the end and make a big bang, to enter the White House and take down as many people as possible,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memo filed with the court.