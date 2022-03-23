Georgia man accused of pointing gun at Greyhound bus driver

The 23-year-old Conyers, Georgia man had gotten into an argument Tuesday with a passenger on the bus bound from Atlanta to New York. He then pointed a gun at the driver after he had pulled over because of the commotion, Gwinnett County police said. A police SWAT team then surrounded the bus.

Interstate 85 northeast of Atlanta was closed in both directions for more than four hours on Tuesday as officers negotiated with the man and finally apprehended him.