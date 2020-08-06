Georgia man accused of hoarding face masks, price-gouging

“Ayimadu allegedly saw the unprecedented COVID-19 global pandemic as an opportunity to make a profit,” Pak said. “Desperate to find personal protective equipment during the pandemic, thousands of customers unfortunately paid his inflated prices.”

During the same period, according to the news release, “manufacturers of authentic N95 masks continued selling face masks for the pre-pandemic price of under $2.00 per mask.”

Ayimadu had more than 22,000 financial transactions during the two months he sold face masks, the statement said. It did not say how many involved face masks.

The news release did not mention Ayimadu's plea, and his case was not available Thursday in online court records. He was charged in a criminal information, the news release said.