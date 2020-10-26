Georgia man accused in wife's death caught hiding in house

Jimmy Brian Blackmon of Rockmart was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Carrollton after a weeklong search, news outlets reported.

Police in Polk County had charged Blackmon with murder in the shooting death of his wife, 36-year-old Ginger Blackmon. Family members have said they believe Jimmy Blackmon shot his wife during an argument. She was found unconscious at the family's Rockmart home on Oct. 18 and died before she could be taken to a hospital.