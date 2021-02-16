Georgia man, 2 boys killed in crash with pickup truck

The deadly collision happened Monday night when the driver of a car crossed the roadway's center line while rounding a curve, WXIA-TV reported. The car was struck on the passenger side by an oncoming pickup truck, the Georgia State Patrol said.

The agency said the crash killed the car’s driver, identified as Edgar Manrique Mendoza, and two passengers — 15-year-old Kevin Mendoza and 12-year-old Melvin Espinal.