Georgia lynching marker removed after recent vandalism

The sign will be stored away until new reinstallment plans are developed.

It's unclear whether authorities were investigating the incident.

The marker is dedicated to 13 lynching victims killed in Lowndes and Brooks counties.

Mary Turner was 21 years old and eight months pregnant when her ankles were tied and she was lynched by a mob at the Lowndes-Brooks county line in 1918. Her husband was one of the 13 lynching victims commemorated by the marker. Turner’s outcry over her husband’s death led to her lynching.