Georgia loosens quarantine and contact tracing in schools

The announcement came as hospitalized COVID-19 patients continued to climb rapidly, rising above 4,500 for the first time since late September. More than a quarter of all hospitalized patients statewide have tested positive for COVID-19. Intensive care bed usage in Georgia has also begun to climb in recent days. In the metro Atlanta area, emergency rooms at 26 hospitals were refusing ambulances because of overcrowding, according to state data.

Georgia again set a new high for daily cases Thursday, recording more than 25,000 cases for the first time ever. Georgia's seven-day rolling average of cases exceeded 20,000 for the first time.

Lisa Morgan, president of the Georgia Association of Educators, said she was already hearing from members unhappy with the changes.

“If our goal is to ensure students are able to remain in person for instruction, we should be doing everything possible to mitigate the spread of the virus,” Morgan said. “Now is the time for us to be more stringent.”

Many previous school closures across Georgia have been caused by teachers sickened or placed into quarantines, a difficulty exacerbated by the unwillingness of many people to substitute. Rising infections could lead to more schools shifting to virtual instruction.

“This is your Hail Mary because you know you're not going to have enough people because this is more contagious,” Morgan said of the omicron variant. “But it's not going to work because more people are going to get sick.”

Kemp and Toomey wrote that the Department of Public Health will offer to conduct voluntary testing of students, faculty, staff and their family members, whether they have COVID-19 symptoms or not, in each district that can identify a testing site.

The department issued a new quarantine order Wednesday with the changes. It continues to give each school district the flexibility to develop their own quarantine rules.

Cobb County, Georgia's second largest school district, announced to employees earlier Thursday that all staff had to return to work immediately if they were exposed to COVID-19, as long as they remained asymptomatic and wore a mask. The district also announced an immediate stop to contact tracing.

“The district knows this process has been time-consuming for you as staff and also may not be the most effective way to identify those who have been affected by COVID-19,” Cobb Chief Strategy and Accountability Officer John Floresta wrote in an email to staff.

The 107,000-student district has eschewed mask requirements for students despite a bitter political struggle seeking them from some parents and a minority of board members. The discord over COVID-19 is one of the factors that has drawn accreditors' scrutiny to Cobb County.

David Perdue, one of Kemp’s Republican primary opponents in this year's gubernatorial race, said Tuesday that he would issue an executive order to force all schools to return to in-person learning.

"Unfortunately, Brian Kemp continues to fail us by caving to liberal administrators in Atlanta. As governor, I would issue an executive order to put our kids back in the classroom," Perdue said in a statement. "These administrators have been given free rein for far too long – it's time to put parents back in charge."

___

Follow Jeff Amy at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.