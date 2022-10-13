Georgia looks to solidify No. 1 ranking against Vanderbilt

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson vs. Vanderbilt RB Ray Davis. Davis ranks fifth in the league with his 507 yards rushing. Georgia ranks third in the SEC and 12th in the nation, allowing only 89.8 yards per game on the ground. Dumas-Johnson has been Georgia's leader in tackles the last three games, including a career-high eight against Missouri. He has 29 tackles and two sacks for the season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Vanderbilt: De’Rickey Wright. The linebacker and safety had two interceptions against Ole Miss, becoming the Commodores’ first defender with more than one interception in a game since Nov. 9, 2019. Wright ranks second in the SEC with three interceptions.

Georgia: RB Branson Robinson, a freshman, set a career high with 98 yards rushing, including a 15-yard scoring run, last week against Auburn. He took advantage of an opportunity after Kendall Milton left the game with a groin injury and could play a big role against the Commodores.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia has won the last four games in the series, including a 62-0 win in 2021. The Bulldogs are 20-4 in the rivalry when Vanderbilt has been the Homecoming opponent. ... Georgia ranks fourth in the nation with its average of 10.7 points allowed. The Bulldogs led the nation while allowing 10.2 points per game in 2021. ... This is Vanderbilt's third consecutive game against a top 10 team. It is also the first time Vanderbilt has played three top 10 opponents since the AP poll was started in 1936. ... Vanderbilt has scored on all 21 red zone possessions, including 17 TDs. The Commodores are among four FBS teams to get points on each red zone opportunity with at least 20 chances. ... Vandy's Davis has run for at least 100 yards twice this season. He had a season-high 27 carries against Ole Miss. ... Vanderbilt WR Jayden McGowan had a season-high seven catches for 104 yards and a TD last week. He ranks third in the SEC with 29 catches.

