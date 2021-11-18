Georgia looks to extend streak vs Ga. Tech

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Aaron Cook, Braelen Bridges, Jailyn Ingram and Noah Baumann have combined to account for 66 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Cook has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last three games. Cook has accounted for 14 field goals and 25 assists in those games.