Georgia looks to end streak vs Miss. St.

STREAK SCORING: Mississippi State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 61.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: Georgia has recently converted buckets via assists more often than Georgia. Mississippi State has an assist on 42 of 86 field goals (48.8 percent) across its past three contests while Georgia has assists on 38 of 76 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Georgia has scored 77 points while allowing 83 points over its last five games. Mississippi State has averaged 77 points while giving up just 65.8 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com