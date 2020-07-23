Georgia leaders won't try to delay start of in-person school

Those districts are moving ahead despite the continued spread of the virus across the state and protests from many parents and teachers. Many medical experts are advising against opening schools in areas such as Georgia, where transmission is high.

“When you have such surges of disease in the community, you’re basically asking for trouble if you open schools,” Tina Tan, a pediatrics professor at Northwestern University, said Thursday in an online briefing by the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Some districts have chosen to delay the start of instruction until after Labor Day, including Bibb and Clarke counties. Clarke County announced Wednesday that all instruction will begin remotely at that point. A number of other districts have delayed the start of school by a week.

Until now, Kemp and State Superintendent Richard Woods have been calling on districts to reopen for face-to-face instruction, although they have said the choice is ultimately up to the district. Woods released a statement as recently as Tuesday underlining his support for Georgia's tradition of broad local control.

“The role of the Georgia Department of Education is to support the course of action decided upon by local school districts, so that we can work together to ensure a successful outcome for students,” Woods wrote.

—-

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

A protester speaks during the "School Safety First Rally" at the Oconee County Board of Education in Watkinsville, Ga., on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Parents and teachers expressed their concerns about teachers and students not having to be tested for COVID-19 before returning to school and there being no mandatory mask policy. Parents have also formed a Facebook group Safety First – Reopening Schools and are circulating a petition demanding that a group of teachers and parents be formed to be part of creating the guideline for the reopening process. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP) Credit: Joshua L. Jones Credit: Joshua L. Jones

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a coronavirus briefing at the Capitol Friday, July 17, 2020, in Atlanta. Kemp sued the city of Atlanta over its face-mask requirement just after President Donald Trump arrived in the city without wearing a mask, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Friday.(AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore