Georgia leaders: Cityhood push dead for Atlanta's Buckhead

Ralston's comments follow interviews given Thursday by Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan making clear his opposition to the affluent neighborhood north of downtown leaving the city. Duncan had already kneecapped the chances of a referendum this year by assigning the proposal to a committee made up entirely of Democrats.

"We're in a pause mode," Duncan told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday. "I and others have put out some important questions that have not yet been answered."

Dickens, who has sought meetings with state leaders since being elected on Nov. 30, expressed gratitude to Duncan, Ralston and others.

“They have given me and my administration the runway we need to take off, and we will continue in our work to move Atlanta forward,” Dickens said in a statement.

A group of 32 landlords sent a letter to lawmakers on Feb. 1 saying they opposed having their properties removed from the city of Atlanta and demanding that the commercial district around Peachtree Road be removed from any Buckhead City if lawmakers went ahead. The group said it collectively owned or managed $4.7 billion worth of real estate in the area, paying $57 million in yearly property taxes to the city of Atlanta.

Atlanta's all-Democratic legislative delegation, including all the lawmakers who represent the Buckhead neighborhood, had opposed the plan from the start. That led supporters to rely on Republicans from other parts of the state.

Caption FILE - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens unveils a new police precinct in the Atlanta's Buckhead district on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Dickens expressed thanks to legislative leaders on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, after they said that a proposal to create a separate Buckhead City will not pass the General Assembly this year. (AP Photo/Sudhin S. Thanawala, File) Credit: Sudhin S. Thanawala