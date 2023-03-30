Georgia lawmakers strike deal on truck weight limits

The debate over truck weights pit logging, farming and trucking groups against city and county governments and the state Department of Transportation, which fiercely opposed boosting truck weights.

Groups seeking the increase said they could save money by hauling more freight per trip. Loggers argued the change could make the difference between profit and loss in their low-margin industry.

But opponents warned that heavier trucks will cause more damage to roads and bridges, requiring expensive repairs, and possibly cause more crashes because of increased stopping distance.

Trucks would remain limited to 80,000 pounds on interstate highways.

The Senate insisted on an expiration date for the increase, saying Georgia needs to increase funding for its transportation system. Lawmakers have been pushing for a statewide freight and logistics plan, but it would cost another $1 billion a year, at least, to pay for projects including wider highways, improved interchanges and expanded railroads.

Kemp had been allowing heavy trucks that get special permits to haul up to 95,000 pounds (43,000 kilograms), under a supply chain emergency order that he repeatedly renewed. But that order finally expired on March 11, reducing the limit to 84,000 pounds.