Georgia lawmakers consider child tax credit and ban on diversity programs on last day

Measures that don't pass Friday could be considered again next year because 2025 is the first year of a two-year session.

Awaiting action Friday

DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION: Georgia's public schools and colleges would be banned from having any programs or activities that advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion under House Bill 127.

SPEED ZONE CAMERAS: Georgia would either ban automated speed enforcement cameras in school zones under House Bill 225 or further regulate them under House Bill 651.

CHILD TAX CREDIT: Parents of children age 5 and under could claim a $250 state income tax credit under House Bill 136, which also expands the state income tax credit for child care expenses.

REGULATION RESTRICTION: Senate Bill 28 would give lawmakers more oversight over regulations created by state agencies.

LIBRARY CRIMES: Librarians in public libraries, K-12 schools and colleges could face prosecution if they provide sexually explicit materials to minors under House Bill 483.

IMMIGRATION: Senate Bill 21 would remove legal protections and let people sue governments and government officials who don't follow Georgia laws requiring cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

GUN TAX BREAKS: House Bill 79 would offer a four-day sales tax holiday on guns, ammunition and safety devices, while offering income tax credits of up to $300 for paying for gun safety courses.

CLARENCE THOMAS STATUE: The state would put up a privately financed statue of U.S. Supreme Court Justice and Georgia native Clarence Thomas under House Bill 254.

ELECTIONS: Georgia's secretary of state would be required to leave a bipartisan group that lets officials share data to keep voter rolls accurate under House Bill 397 and Senate Bill 175.

PUBLIC RECORDS: Senate Bill 12 would exempt Georgia state legislators and police departments from some requirements to disclose public records.

Passed

RELIGIOUS LIBERTY: State and local governments wouldn't be able to "substantially burden" a person's religious freedom under Senate Bill 36, but opponents say it would enable discrimination.

INCOME TAXES: An already-planned state income tax cut will be accelerated under House Bill 111, giving the state a flat 5.19% income tax rate retroactive to Jan. 1. And Georgians will get income tax rebates between $250 and $500 under House Bill 112.

HURRICANE AID: House and Senate members agreed to spend more than $850 million on aid after Hurricane Helene did billions of dollars of damage in Georgia in September.

LAWSUIT LIMITS: Senate Bill 68 would make it harder to bring lawsuits and win large verdicts while Senate Bill 69 limits who can finance lawsuits.

SCHOOL CELLPHONES: Public school students in kindergarten through eighth grade would be banned from using cellphones during the school day under House Bill 340.

TRANSGENDER RIGHTS: Both Senate Bill 1 would ban transgender girls and women from playing girls' and women's sports, while Senate Bill 185 would ban the state from paying for gender-affirming care for prisoners.

AMERICA FIRST LICENSE PLACE: Senate Bill 291 would create an America First license plate for Georgia vehicles.

Did not pass

SPORTS BETTING: Georgians would have gotten a chance in 2026 to vote on a state constitutional amendment authorizing sports gambling under House Resolution 450.

