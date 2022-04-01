Georgia lawmakers seek stronger lawsuit shield for farmers

Environmentalists and some small farmers worry the bill could open the way for farmers to make big changes that might hurt the ability of longtime neighbors to enjoy their property. They say nuisance suits are rare in Georgia, but the bill is being pushed by the meat industry to shield its farmers’ harmful activities.

“In real life, nuisances can take many years to manifest themselves," said Sen. Freddie Powell Sims, a Dawson Republican. "Any time a new nuisance is created after the second year of operation, an affected neighbor has no recourse unless they can show the nuisance is a result of bad action, even if the affected neighbor was there first.”

This issue of large-scale animal operations has hung up previous attempts to change the law. The new proposal has a clause that says the one-year timeframe for a lawsuit would start over if an existing farm built what federal officials classify as a medium-sized or large concentrated animal feeding operation for cattle or poultry or a pig feeding operation of any size.

The proposal continues to allow lawsuits against farms that are breaking laws or are operating negligently or improperly, as is the case under current law. Several farmer-senators cast the vote as a way to protect farmers who face other hardships including foreign competition and struggles with large processors that have market power over farmers.

“Who does this bill benefit? It benefits the farm families in our state,” said Tyler Harper, an Ocilla Republican who is the only GOP candidate for agriculture commissioner. “We’ve got to have policies in place that protect our No. 1 industry.”

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.