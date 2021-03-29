Georgia lawmakers pass special education voucher expansion

Supporters say public schools aren't a good fit for every child and that Georgia should help pay for specialized learning environments for students with disabilities.

Opponents of the bill said that because there's no academic evaluation of the current program, it's unclear whether it works. They also said they don't want to drain more money from public education to send to private schools. They also say there are few private schools available in rural areas.

About 200,000 of Georgia’s 1.8 million public school students have individualized education plans. Fewer than 5,000 students participate in the current 14-year-old program, which costs about $33 million. Each student gets an average of $6,700 a year under the current program, although individual amounts vary.

There are 58,000 more students with 504 plans. A fiscal note estimates spending between $7 million and $89 million because it’s impossible to know how many parents will enter the program. With such low usage among current students, supporters say they believe fewer than 2,000 students would be added.

