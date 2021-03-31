Georgia lawmakers move to ban 'defund the police' efforts

Most Democrats opposed the bill, saying lawmakers shouldn't strip powers from local governments.

“Everyone wants to live in a safe community and these local governments know best how to keep their communities safe,” said Rep. Teri Anulewicz, a Smyrna Democrat.

Rep. Josh McLaurin, a Sandy Springs Democrat, said Republicans were backing the bill to score political points.

“What we'd like to do as a body, if it were possible, is have a more comprehensive discussion about public safety, that included a thoughtful analysis of root causes ... and not just limit our review to a handful of bills that accomplish political messaging at the hands of more comprehensive strategy,” McLaurin said.

Similar bills have been offered in Arizona, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and Florida, among other states.

Defunding the police was debated extensively across the country, including during the presidential race, but not much action followed. An Associated Press review found that while some local governments trimmed police budgets, cuts were mostly modest. In Minneapolis, despite efforts to transform policing, the city is planning to spend $6.4 million to try to fill vacancies.

The Athens-Clarke County Commission debated a 50% cut in police funding over the summer before rejecting it. Supporters wanted to shift money toward mental health, housing and medical funding, saying they wanted a more holistic public safety policy.

Cities and counties can cut more than 5% if local revenues decline by more than that, and cities and counties with fewer than 25 officers are exempt.

“If there’s a responsible need to reduce spending they can do so," Gaines said. “But we’re not going to slash their police departments just to put families at risk.”

There's also a provision to allow governments to make larger capital expenditures for a year and not get locked in to higher levels of spending. Cities also could abolish their police forces and contract with counties for law enforcement if they guarantee equivalent levels of protection.

