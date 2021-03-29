Georgia lawmakers endorse higher penalties for drag racing

Fourth and later convictions would be felonies with fines of $1,000 to $5,000 and one to five years in prison. After a felony conviction, the offender would have to forfeit their vehicle unless a judge found the car was the only family vehicle and would cause a hardship to other relatives.

The driver's licenses of those convicted of stunt driving would be suspended. A first offense within five years would bring a suspension of 12 months, with someone allowed to appeal for a reinstatement after 120 days. A second conviction within five years would bring a suspension of three years, with someone allowed to seek reinstatement after 18 months. After a third offense, someone could appeal for a probationary license, which might restrict when and where someone was allowed to drive, after two years.

The measure also creates a new misdemeanor of organizing or promoting illegal drag racing or laying drags.

Some of the penalties were reduced during the legislative process, and a proposal that would have allowed spectators to be arrested for “knowingly” attending a drag race was removed.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.