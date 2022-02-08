Georgia lawmaker who extended middle finger apologizes

Rep. Dominic LaRiccia told lawmakers on the state House floor that he was the “goofball” who thought it would be “cute, or naughty or a little funny to make a gesture with my bird finger.”

“And none of that was cute or funny, but it was definitely naughty and inappropriate," the Republican lawmaker said. “I apologize. I hope that you’ll extend a little bit of grace and forgiveness. I love you, and I love this House.”