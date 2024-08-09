Georgia lawmaker charged with driving under influence after hitting bicycle in bike lane of street

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state Rep. Devan Seabaugh is accused of driving under the influence after authorities say he ran into a bicyclist who was riding in the bike lane of an Atlanta street.

Seabaugh faces seven charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving under the influence of drugs, Atlanta Municipal Court records show.

The Cobb County politician was arrested Thursday night in the Grant Park neighborhood of Atlanta by a Georgia State Patrol task force that targets drunken drivers.