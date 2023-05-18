Georgia labor force shows another month of strong growth as state jobless rate stays fixed at 3.1%

Georgia's unemployment rate remained at 3.1% in April for the ninth month in a row, although that's up from the all-time low of 2.9% in April 2022.

Beyond the stable jobless rate, there's other good news in the labor force. After months of stagnation, the labor force added more than 10,000 workers for the second straight month, showing that the number of job seekers has not hit a ceiling.