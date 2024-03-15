Georgia News

Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson says he has pancreatic cancer

Georgia’s labor commissioner says he is seriously ill with cancer
FILE - Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson, then a state senator, poses for a portrait at the Georgia Capitol on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Thompson, a Republican, announced on Friday, March 15, 2024 that he has pancreatic cancer, saying he would continue in his duties overseeing the state Labor Department for now. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson, then a state senator, poses for a portrait at the Georgia Capitol on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Thompson, a Republican, announced on Friday, March 15, 2024 that he has pancreatic cancer, saying he would continue in his duties overseeing the state Labor Department for now. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
18 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's labor commissioner says he is seriously ill with cancer.

Republican Bruce Thompson said in a written statement Friday that he was suddenly diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which has spread to his liver.

Thompson, who received the diagnosis on Tuesday, said he was awaiting further information, including “a final prognosis for chemotherapy.”

The first-term Republican said he would continue his work as labor commissioner.

“I can assure you I will continue to be who I have always been — a fighter,” Thompson said in the statement. “From the start, my life has been full of what seem like insurmountable challenges, but I’ve never given up and this farm boy from Montana doesn’t intend to start now.”

Thompson was first elected to the state Senate in December 2013 and was reelected four times. He easily won a Republican primary for labor commissioner in 2022 before defeating Democrat William Boddie and libertarian Emily Anderson in the general election.

Thompson is an Army veteran who founded a pair of automatic swimming pool cover businesses, an insurance agency, an insurance software company and a commercial development company. His record in the General Assembly was marked by opposition to abortion and advocacy for adoption.

He ran for labor commissioner on a platform of improving the effectiveness of the agency after the previous commissioner came under heavy criticism when the state's unemployment claim system was overwhelmed during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Georgia's Department of Labor administers unemployment insurance and helps place job seekers.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

ATLANTA FALCONS
What is tampering? A closer look at Falcons deal for Kirk Cousins1h ago

Credit: Elissa Eubanks

Atlanta water treatment leak sends E. coli surging in Chattahoochee River
7h ago

Parking expansion to offer more options near Hartsfield-Jackson airport
7h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Is Georgia a top Biden target? Some Democrats fret it won’t be
7h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Is Georgia a top Biden target? Some Democrats fret it won’t be
7h ago

Credit: AP

A.M. ATL: The school voucher fight, explained
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Kentucky GOP moves to criminalize interference with legislature after transgender...
1h ago
Judge: Fulton County DA Fani Willis must step aside from Trump case or remove special...
3h ago
Wild Georgia: Take some time to celebrate forests great and small
7h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Ryker Sixkiller

Stickball: Native American sport gains new attention in Georgia
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
19h ago
Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief