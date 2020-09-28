Georgia justices: Some suits against government officials OK

Sovereign immunity came from English law, commonly described as “the king can do no wrong.” When Georgia overthrew the king in 1776, that cloak of legal protection transferred to the state government. But it didn’t become an issue in Georgia until 2014. That's when the state Supreme Court reinterpreted a 1991 constitutional amendment to say state and local governments can only be sued when they waive sovereign immunity.

A trial court and the Georgia Court of Appeals had ruled against Lowndes County in this lawsuit, but Justice Nels Peterson, wrote that those decisions ignored that the Georgia Supreme Court has “repeatedly made clear that sovereign immunity does not bar suits for injunctive and declarative relief against state officials in their individual capacities.”

Peterson, writing for the court, said that state officials only can't be sued when the plaintiff seeks to take the state's property or tamper with state contracts. Peterson wrote that if the doctrine was broader, the state could be wholly immune from lawsuits because "any injunction or declaration as to an employee or official of the state could be said to ‘control the actions of the state’ to some extent.”

Justices aren't saying, though, how they think the amendment would alter the law if voters approve. In a footnote, Peterson wrote that “we express no opinion about the proper answer to the sovereign immunity questions answered today in the event the proposed amendment becomes effective.”

