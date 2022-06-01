Georgia jurors convict 2 of murder conspiracy in shooting

WALB-TV reports Dougherty County jurors on Wednesday convicted Darrell Eiland of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, conspiracy to commit murder and possessing a gun while committing a crime. Jurors convicted Ernest Hudson of conspiracy to convict murder.

Testimony at trial showed that Eiland shot Andrea Willis at a convenience store after Eiland and others concluded that Willis had robbed Hudson or arranged to have him robbed at a nightclub. Prosecutors said Hudson knew about and approved of the plan to kill Willis, a cousin. Hudson said he was robbed after he and Willis got into a fight at the nightclub.