Georgia jurors convict 2 of murder conspiracy in shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — A southwest Georgia jury has convicted two men in a 2018 shooting that left a woman paralyzed.
WALB-TV reports Dougherty County jurors on Wednesday convicted Darrell Eiland of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, conspiracy to commit murder and possessing a gun while committing a crime. Jurors convicted Ernest Hudson of conspiracy to convict murder.
Testimony at trial showed that Eiland shot Andrea Willis at a convenience store after Eiland and others concluded that Willis had robbed Hudson or arranged to have him robbed at a nightclub. Prosecutors said Hudson knew about and approved of the plan to kill Willis, a cousin. Hudson said he was robbed after he and Willis got into a fight at the nightclub.
Hudson's son, Dontavious Hudson, testified against his father and Eiland, as did Jarrod Brown. Dontavious Hudson and Brown both pleaded guilty earlier, with prosecutors recommending reduced sentences.
Ernest Hudson's lawyer denied that his client participated in a conspiracy before the shooting, suggesting that he may have been guilty of not reporting the shooting to police to protect his son.
Eiland's lawyer suggested that the two men who had taken plea bargains were unfairly trying to pin the shooting on Eiland.
Brown and Willis identified Eiland during the trial as the man who shot Willis.