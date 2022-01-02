Georgia judge facing potential hearing on ethics charges

Commissioner Robert McBurney, a Fulton County Superior Court judge, said commission rules clearly allow the agency to investigate and bring charges over alleged misconduct that preceded the judge's time on the bench.

“Unlawful or otherwise wrongful pre-judicial conduct is perfectly capable of eroding the public’s perception and confidence in the judiciary,” McBurney wrote. He was joined in the decision by Jamala McFadden, an Atlanta attorney, and Michael Register, assistant chief of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

A final hearing for Coomer is expected to be scheduled for some time in 2022. McBurney, McFadden and Register would preside over it.

If they found Coomer violated the code of judicial conduct, they could recommend the Georgia Supreme Court remove him from office. Coomer agreed to a suspension from his judicial work when the commission filed charges against him a year ago, but is still earning his salary.

He has previously agreed to pay a $25,000 fine to settle ethics charges that he spent campaign funds for personal use.