Georgia jobless rate hits new all-time low of 2.8% in July

Payrolls hit a new all-time high for the eighth straight month. Payrolls are measured by a survey of employers, separate from the survey of individuals.

The state released the figures Thursday. They are adjusted to cancel out seasonal fluctuations.

The nationwide unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in July from 3.6% in June. That's down from 5.4% a year ago.

About 5,500 Georgia workers filed for new unemployment benefits in the week that ended Aug. 13.

The overall number of people collecting state unemployment was about 30,000 in the week that ended Aug. 6.