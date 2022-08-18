ajc logo
X

Georgia jobless rate hits new all-time low of 2.8% in July

Georgia News
20 minutes ago
Georgia’s unemployment rate has hit a new record low of 2.8% in July

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's unemployment rate hit a new record low for the third month in a row, falling to 2.8% in July.

The jobless rate dipped from 2.9% in June. A year ago, 3.9% of Georgia workers were unemployed.

More than 5.1 million people said they were working in May, while 150,000 Georgians were unemployed and seeking work.

Georgia’s jobless rate has been falling or stable — never rising — in every month since hitting an all-time high of 12.3% at the start of the pandemic in April 2020.

The number of workers on employer payrolls — the top labor market measure for many economists — rose by 12,000 in Georgia in July, reaching 4.8 million. That's 214,000 above payroll levels last year.

Payrolls hit a new all-time high for the eighth straight month. Payrolls are measured by a survey of employers, separate from the survey of individuals.

The state released the figures Thursday. They are adjusted to cancel out seasonal fluctuations.

The nationwide unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in July from 3.6% in June. That's down from 5.4% a year ago.

About 5,500 Georgia workers filed for new unemployment benefits in the week that ended Aug. 13.

The overall number of people collecting state unemployment was about 30,000 in the week that ended Aug. 6.

Editors' Picks
Nappy Roots member kidnapped at gunpoint at Atlanta brewery, shot during escape38m ago
The Jolt: Kemp fight with Fulton DA Willis spills into public view
2h ago
With their core, Braves should be winning for a long time
15h ago
The Braves are really, really good. Get used to it
22h ago
The Braves are really, really good. Get used to it
22h ago
Kemp accuses Fulton DA’s office of playing politics as he fights subpoena
18h ago
The Latest
Lawsuit filed over treatment of Mexican professionals in factories
5h ago
Braves play the Mets leading series 2-1
7h ago
GA Lottery
7h ago
Featured
First Lady Rosalynn Carter, though a constant presence at her husband side, has blazed her own trail through her advocacy for causes such as mental health, refugee welfare, immunizations, voting rights, caregivers and housing, to name just a few. Here are photos from an amazing life that has taken her from Plains, Ga., through the governor's mansion and White House, and around the world. This portrait was taken in the White House in 1979. (Karl H. Schumacher / White House Photographer)

Credit: Karl H. Schumacher

Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy, turns 95 on Thursday
19h ago
Aunt Fanny’s Cabin restaurant demolished, taking an unwelcomed part of Smyrna history
Man accused of shooting Florida cop had Georgia charges dropped in July
13h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top