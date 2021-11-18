Georgia jobless rate falls to new all-time low in 18th dip

Employer payrolls — the top labor market measure for many economists — rose by a strong 21,000 in Georgia in October, reaching 4.61 million. That's 197,000 above payroll levels last year.

Payrolls remain 1.3% below their pre-pandemic peak.

Nationwide, nonfarm payroll employment grew by a strong 531,000 in October. The nationwide jobless rate fell to 4.6% in October from 4.8% in September.

The Georgia Department of Labor released the job figures Thursday. They were adjusted to cancel out seasonal changes.

About 4,000 Georgia workers filed for new unemployment benefits in the week ended Nov. 13. New unemployment filings have fallen to pre-pandemic levels in the state.

The overall number of people collecting regular state unemployment was about 32,000 in the week ended Nov. 6. That number is nearing pre-pandemic levels.