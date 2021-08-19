Georgia jobless rate dips below 4% as payrolls again leap

After June 26, Georgia cut off programs that paid special federal assistance to people who are not usually eligible for regular unemployment, as well a a $300-a-week boost to people.

Republican Labor Commissioner Mark Butler in a news release credited the state's decision to curtail extra federal unemployment benefits for driving more job seekers into the market, but Georgia's large payroll jumps mirror those seen nationwide, even though some states did not end the extra federal payments.

Nonfarm payroll employment grew by 943,000 nationwide in July. The nationwide jobless rate in July fell to 5.4%.

“We are seeing all-time high job numbers in many sectors," Butler said in a statement. "The job market is saturated with opportunities for job seekers, and we are working to connect employers with candidates for long-term employment.”

The Georgia Department of Labor released the job figures Thursday, adjusted to cancel out seasonal changes.

The number of Georgia workers filing for new unemployment benefits fell to about 10,000 in the week Aug. 14, the lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic.

The overall number of people collecting regular state unemployment was about 91,000 in the week ended Aug. 7. That number remains elevated compared to pre-pandemic periods.