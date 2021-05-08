Georgia: Jobless must soon seek work to keep benefits

He said hotels and restaurants have particularly critical labor needs. Some officials and business owners have called for ending a $300-a-week federal unemployment supplement, saying it allows too many workers to afford to stay home. However, defenders of the measure say the labor market is still disrupted by COVID-19, particularly because mothers may be staying home with children attending school remotely or with younger children for whom they can't find child care.

Georgia had a 4.5% unemployment rate in March. Its labor force of 5.16 million was about 44,000 fewer than before the pandemic.

Georgia's unemployment claims, although they have fallen, remain at elevated levels compared to before the coronavirus pandemic.

About 25,000 Georgians filed new unemployment claims in the week ended May 1, and about 140,000 people are receiving traditional unemployment benefits from the state insurance program. Another 127,000 Georgians were getting special federal unemployment assistance available to people who are self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers, or employees of churches and nonprofits.

Georgia's rules call for people to make three job search contacts a week, including registering online with EmployGeorgia.com, applying for jobs, interviewing for jobs, registering with employment agencies or doing work-related networking.

Butler, who is up for re-election in 2022, has faced bipartisan criticism over complaints that many people have been denied benefits or have struggled to get help solving problems. Butler defends his agency's performance.