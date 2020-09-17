Georgia job market recovery slows; jobless rate dips to 7.6%

Another measure of weakness in the state's labor market is the 565,000 people benefiting from a special $300-a-week payment to the unemployed. President Donald Trump announced the emergency federal payments last month after an additional $600 a week that was paid on top of other jobless benefits expired Aug. 1. Georgia has paid the first three weeks of what will be a total of six weeks, with the second three weeks supposed to go out in coming days. Georgia recipients got a total of $463.3 million in payments, with around 90% of recipients claiming all three weeks, meaning they had not returned to pre-layoff levels of pay by the third week of August.

About 42,000 Georgians filed for unemployment benefits last week, down about 8,000 from the week before. New claims have fallen steadily since peaking in early April. However, more than 500,000 people are still collecting regular state unemployment checks.

Georgia also has more than 250,000 people collecting special federal unemployment assistance available to people who are self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers, or employees of churches and nonprofits.

Georgia collects unemployment taxes from businesses to fund its state benefits, but that piggy bank, which stood above $2.5 billion in March, has run dry. A U.S. Treasury Department website shows Georgia has borrowed $164 million from the Treasury, one of 15 states that have so far borrowed more than $30 billion.