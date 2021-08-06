ajc logo
Georgia jailer arrested on sex charge involving prisoner

1 hour ago
Authorities say a Georgia jailer has been arrested on charges of having sexual contact with a prisoner

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia jailer was arrested on charges of having sexual contact with a prisoner, and two other workers were fired, authorities said Friday.

Blake Edward Patat, 30, of Comer was charged with sexual assault involving someone in his custody, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He worked as a jailer for the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at the time of the incident on July 25.

Sheriff James Hale said an investigation began after he learned earlier this week about allegations of wrongdoing. Evidence resulted in the firing of two jail workers, who were not publicly identified, and the arrest of Patat, he said in a statement.

Patat also was charged with violating his oath of office, Hale said.

“While upsetting, I am pleased to know he will answer for his actions,” said the sheriff.

It wasn't clear immediately whether Patat had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. In May, the sheriff's department shared a photo of Patat on social media congratulating him from graduating from a course for jailers.

