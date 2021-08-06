Georgia jailer arrested on sex charge involving prisoner

Blake Edward Patat, 30, of Comer was charged with sexual assault involving someone in his custody, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He worked as a jailer for the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at the time of the incident on July 25.

Sheriff James Hale said an investigation began after he learned earlier this week about allegations of wrongdoing. Evidence resulted in the firing of two jail workers, who were not publicly identified, and the arrest of Patat, he said in a statement.