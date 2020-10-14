Georgia jail puts entire inmate population under quarantine

Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap, in a post Wednesday on Facebook, said the county jail is being quarantined due to positive tests among some of the jail's population. Most of those affected are asymptomatic but “we think it is prudent to quarantine to prevent further spread,” he said.

The quarantine is effective as of Wednesday, Millsap said in the post. He did not say how many inmates are housed at the jail or the number under quarantine. He also did not say how long the quarantine would last or provide details on how the quarantine process would work inside the jail.