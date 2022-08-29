Georgia island's lighthouse celebrating 150th anniversary

The lighthouse on St. Simons Island opened in 1872 to replace an earlier version destroyed during the Civil War. Standing 104 feet (32 meters) tall and capable of projecting its light beam 23 miles (37 kilometers) out to sea, the coastal landmark is still used to help ships navigate St. Simons Sound.

The Coastal Georgia Historical Society plans to mark the lighthouse's big 150th anniversary over Labor Day weekend by having an animated light show projected on the outside of the 104-foot tower.