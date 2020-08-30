Georgia island adds maritime forest to protected acreage

The 3.1 acres (1.25 hectares) bordering the marsh on St. Simons Island form one of the few undeveloped tracts remaining on the island’s south end.

The St. Simons Land Trust announced it has acquired the property to add to more than 1,000 acres the group already has in conservation, The Brunswick News reported. The group's board chairwoman, Susan Shipman, said a recent appraisal showed four private homes could have been built on the property. She said an anonymous donor helped the group acquire the land.