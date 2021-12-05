Georgia inmate sentenced in fraud scheme run from prison

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Atlanta said Wednesday that Damon Thomas Young was sentenced to seven years in prison in connection with the theft scheme. He was convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in August.

According to prosecutors, the 39-year-old Young was serving time for assaulting a police officer when he used a contraband cell phone in 2019 to pose as a purchasing officer for a pharmaceutical company. He said the company was building a new facility and ordered heavy equipment that he had delivered around his home in Ranger, Georgia. Prosecutors say he then put the equipment up for sale on Craigslist.